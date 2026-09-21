SHOW STOPPER Rock Band Cancels Gig After ‘Unexpected Medical Emergency’ The group has pulled out of a major festival, saying its bassist’s health came first. Gina Wetzler/Redferns

Papa Roach has canceled their appearance at a major rock festival after bassist Tobin Esperance suffered an “unexpected” medical emergency. The Noughties rock favorite was set to perform at Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky, but announced it would withdraw after receiving medical advice. “After careful consideration and advice from medical professionals, Papa Roach bassist Tobin Esperance will be unable to perform this weekend due to an unexpected emergency,” the band said on Instagram. “Therefore, we will not be able to perform at this year’s Louder Than Life Festival and wish everyone the best.” The group said Esperance’s health was now its “immediate concern” and asked fans to respect his privacy. “We look forward to welcoming him back on stage in November and appreciate the continued support and respect for his privacy during this time,” it added. Papa Roach formed in 1993 and shot to global fame with its triple-platinum 2000 album Infest.

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