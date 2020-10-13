One of Our Favorite Smart Notebooks Is 20% off for Prime Day

Write 20% off The Rocketbook Fusion

The Rocketbook is one of Scouted Contributor Erik Ravenscraft’s favorite smart notebooks. You can take photos of the pages, sending notes to your Google Drive, and then erase the page, once saved.

While smart notebooks are fairly expensive, especially compared with a traditional pen and paper, the Rocketbook is both affordable and intelligent. You can write on the page, scan it into your Google Drive via their app, and then erase the physical page. Think of it as a notebook that never, ever runs out of paper.

