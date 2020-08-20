Rock Star Obama Sure as Hell Triggered Trump

Barack Obama majorly triggered President Donald Trump on the third night of the Democratic National Convention while Kamala Harris got real. Luckily for us, long-time Democratic hand Phillipe Reines came on this DNC mini-episode of The New Abnormal to talk about it.

There were always going to be two gigantic rock star performances from Obama and Harris tonight that were going to trigger President Trump—"and sure as hell, they did!” said Rick. “You could disagree with Barack Obama about every policy thing under the sun, but you could always remember that the guy was a spectacular speaker and communicator, and he brought that shit tonight. I mean, he peeled the paint off the damn walls without raising his voice.”

Reines nailed Trump’s fury at Obama: “He was elected president twice. He got more votes twice. I think there's an intimidation there.” Oh and, “He brings something to the table that really no one else in the world does, which is he can't be called a loser...”.

Molly had warm words for Hillary Clinton’s focus on winning the election itself, and Reines says this of his old boss: “She refrained from mentioning Jim Comey, which is always a positive.”

The team agreed that Trump is “the platonic ideal of an asshole” but debate whether it would be worth trading a few more years of Trump in office if it meant Don Jr. and Jared Kushner wound up in jail.

“Donald Trump can be president for life,” said Rick. “If I can watch Jared get torn apart by a pack of wild dogs.”

Plus! The duo discusses Trump’s embrace of QAnon and what his supporters will do the day after his potential loss.

Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.