Mueller Indicts Roger Stone for Allegedly Lying About WikiLeaks and Trump Campaign

Roger Stone was arrested early Friday morning on charges from Special Counsel Robert Mueller related to work with Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and WikiLeaks.

The indictment says for the first time that senior Trump campaign officials were “directed” to contact Stone about future releases of emails stolen by Russian hackers and handed to WikiLeaks that could damage Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

Stone, 66, is charged with seven counts in the Mueller probe, including obstruction of justice, false statements, and witness-tampering. Dramatic CNN footage showed the FBI arriving in riot gear at Stone’s Fort Lauderdale residence and shouting: “FBI. Open the door.”

Mueller alleges that Stone spoke to senior Trump campaign officials “on multiple occasions” about WikiLeaks, which is referred to as Organization 1 in the indictment, and told them that Julian Assange’s operation may have had information that would affect the election.

The indictment also says senior Trump campaign officials reached out to Stone for information on future WikiLeaks releases. Significantly, it claims that after WikiLeaks dumped the first batch of hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee in July 2016, “a senior Trump Campaign official was directed to contact Stone about any additional releases and what other damaging information Organization 1 had regarding the Clinton Campaign. Stone thereafter told the Trump Campaign about potential future releases of damaging material by Organization 1.”

After Stone’s public claim that he had communicated with WikiLeaks in August 2016—which he has since attempted to retract—he continued to speak to senior Trump campaign officials about intended future releases in the months before the presidential election, the indictment states.

On or around Oct. 3, 2016, Stone wrote to a supporter involved with the Trump campaign: “Spoke to my friend in London last night. The payload is still coming,” according to the indictment. It has previously been reported that the journalist in touch with Stone was Matt Boyle of Breitbart.

Later that day, Boyle asked Stone in a text message if he had “hear[d] anymore from London.”

Stone replied, “Yes—want to talk on a secure line—got Whatsapp?”

Stone subsequently told the supporter that more material would be released and that it would be damaging to the Clinton campaign.

Stone first became part of the Russia saga because he appeared to predict WikiLeaks’ release of a tranche of emails hacked by the Russians from then-Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta. On Aug. 21, 2016, he tweeted, “Trust me, it will soon the Podesta’s time in the barrel.” Weeks later—and just hours after the Trump “grab ‘em by the pussy” news broke—WikiLeaks started publishing the emails, which threw the Clinton campaign into a tailspin, causing friction and embarrassment.

It was already known that Stone communicated over Twitter with a person who went by the moniker Guccifer 2.0 and was actually a Russian military intelligence officer, as The Daily Beast first reported. Stone and the spy discussed Guccifer 2.0’s suspension from Twitter. The intelligence officer also called Stone “a great man,” according to The Washington Times. Stone also wrote a piece for Breitbart arguing that the Russians couldn’t have hacked the Democratic National Committee because Guccifer 2.0 was the real culprit.

The indictment said Stone “took steps to obstruct” the Mueller investigation, saying he “made multiple false statements” to the House intelligence committee about his interactions with WikiLeaks, and “falsely denied possessing records that contained evidence of these interactions.” It also says he “attempted to persuade a witness to provide false testimony to and withhold pertinent information from the investigations.”

As part of the alleged efforts to hide his interactions, Stone advised his friend Randy Credico to replicate the character Frank Pentangeli from The Godfather II, who in the film testifies before a congressional committee and falsely claims not to have critical information. The indictment says: “STONE told Person 2 that Person 2 should do a “Frank Pentangeli”

On the same day, Dec. 1, 2017, Stone also texted Credico: “And if you turned over anything to the FBI you’re a fool.”

Months later, in April 2018, Stone sent a threatening email to Credico calling him a “rat” and a “stoolie,” and saying: “You backstab your friends—run your mouth my lawyers are dying [to] ripyou to shreds.” He also appears to threaten Credico’s dog, saying he would “take that dog away from you.” Credico took his therapy dog Bianca to his federal grand jury testimony in September 2018.

In 2017, Trump denied that he knew about WikiLeaks before it started releasing hacked Democratic emails during the presidential campaign. He said: “When WikiLeaks came out... never heard of WikiLeaks, never heard of it. When WikiLeaks came out, all I was just saying is, ‘Well, look at all this information here, this is pretty good stuff.’”

Friday’s indictment makes Stone the second Trump affiliate indicted for lying to Congress, behind former Trump fixer Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty last year and cooperated with Mueller’s investigation. Democrats on the House intelligence committee have said they intend to send transcripts of testimony from all their witnesses before the committee’s Russia investigation.

There are indications that other witnesses may be in similar legal jeopardy. One committee Democrat, Jim Himes of Connecticut, told The Daily Beast last year that there were “significant questions about the truthfulness” of Blackwater founder Erik Prince’s testimony, and two of his colleagues also said they wanted Prince back to answer questions he initially rebuffed.

Last week, Himes’ fellow intelligence panel Democrat, Mike Quigley of Illinois, told The Daily Beast there were “nine or ten people” he wanted to give return testimony to the committee owing to questions about “the credibility of their testimony,” and specifically named Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

The night before his arrest, Stone unprompted texted a Daily Beast reporter a link to a CNN story about him. The story reported that he had not been indicted and was beginning to settle into his normal life, going out for pizza on Friday nights instead of staying home threatening about new charges.

