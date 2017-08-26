Roger Stone Threatens McCain for Criticizing Arpaio Pardon

CHEAT SHEET
Roger Stone, a close confidant to President Trump and a former adviser to his presidential campaign, threatened Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) on Saturday over the senator’s objection to the president’s decision to pardon former Sheriff Joe Arpaio. “Karma about to get you, @SenJohnMcCain and you will burn in hell for all eternity,” Stone wrote on Twitter. Senator McCain is currently battling an aggressive form of brain cancer. Meanwhile, Stone will reportedly soon be interviewed by the House Intelligence Committee as part of that panel’s investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.