Scouted Gift Pick: Our Favorite Streaming Device

If you're anything like us, you're obsessive about finding the perfect gift. A Scouted Gift Pick is our stamp of approval for certified winners in the gifting department. You may not even need to get a gift receipt.

WHAT IT IS

Roku Streaming Stick +. The Roku Streaming Stick + is better than the rest and here’s why: you can stream on any service (except HBO as of recently), and search across streaming services to find the content you’re looking for. It’s easy to use and set up, too.

Roku Streaming Stick + Buy at Amazon $ 49 Free Shipping | Free Returns

WHO TO GIFT IT TO

The person in your life with a not-so-smart TV. The person who is always saying they need to catch up on that one show. Your parents, probably.

