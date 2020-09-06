This Streaming Stick Is Better Than The Rest. Here’s Why

These days, cable is a distant memory and streaming has fully taken its place. If you don’t have a Smart TV, you need a streaming stick to pretty much watch anything. That’s Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, Peacock, HBO, and plenty more. There are plenty of streaming sticks out there, but I think this one is miles better than the rest.

The Roku Streaming Stick Plus is such an easy home entertainment upgrade, it’s almost silly not to do it. For starters, it’s the size of a USB thumbdrive (remember those?), so you’ll barely notice it’s there. It supports 4K and offers HDR streaming capabilities and is compatible with every streaming network. When you turn the Roku on for the first time, it has a lovely video that takes you through how to use both the Stick and the remote.

Because it’s not associated with a major streaming service (like the Firestick and Amazon Prime Video) Roku allows for customization of your home screen. This means whatever you use most frequently, whether it’s HBO, Hulu, or Netflix can be pinned to the top, so you can have a truly personal TV experience. My favorite feature of the Roku is the search bar, though. Instead of searching in every particular app for a specific movie you want to watch, you can search across all platforms at once, and Roku will tell you where you can stream it. That’s pretty cool.

Even if your TV is Smart, this is a worthwhile upgrade. Having a Roku will change your home entertainment system for the better, so you can actually just sit back, relax, and enjoy the show.

Roku Streaming Stick Plus Buy on Amazon $ 39 Free Shipping | Free Returns

