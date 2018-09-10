An Italian motorcyclist has been sacked from his team after attempting to pull a rival’s brake lever while the two were racing head-to-head at up to 140mph during a race in San Marino. Romano Fenati, who previously kicked a rider during a race, was dropped from the Marinelli Snipers Team for the astonishing breach of sportsmanship. Fenati made an apology for the incident, blaming his “impulsive character,” saying: “I wish it had been just a bad dream. I made a disgraceful gesture. I was not a man.”