Rome Cops: American Teens Stabbed Police Officer to Death in Drug-Fueled Frenzy

ROME—Two American teens said to be on a drug holiday in Rome are in custody for murder and attempted extortion in connection with the stabbing death of a 35-year-old police officer early Friday morning. The boys have been named by the Italian press as Lee Elder Finnegan, 19, and Gabriel Christian Natale Hjorth, 18.

Roman police said in a statement Saturday morning that they two were interrogated by Carabinieri under the direction of the local Rome prosecutor. “In the face of overwhelming evidence, they confessed to the charges.”

Police say the boys bought what they thought to be cocaine from a drug dealer in the lively district of Trastevere in central Rome. But when they tried to snort the powder, they realized it was just ground aspirin. They were then caught on surveillance video returning to the square where they initially bought the fake cocaine. When they got there they stole the alleged pusher’s bag. The pusher then called his cellphone, which was still inside the bag, and made a deal to return the money to the young men if they would give everything else back to him.

The pusher, who is reported to be a police informant and has not been named, called the cops and invited them to the rendezvous. Once there, officer Mario Cerciello Rega reportedly stepped in to question the American teens about the drug purchase. The Americans then allegedly punched and kicked Rega before stabbing him eight times with a large knife. Rega, who had just returned to duty from his honeymoon days earlier, died at the scene.

The boys were caught on surveillance cameras fleeing the scene with the stolen bag in their hands. The bag was later found near their hotel.

Initial reports on Friday suggested that the alleged killers were North African migrants before the Americans were arrested.

Rome police confirmed in a statement that the teens were arrested in their room at the Hotel Meridien Visconti near the Vatican in central Rome on Friday afternoon after police found a bloody knife and clothes tucked into the ceiling tiles of the double room.

Police also confirm that the young men had already booked tickets to return to the United States.

This is a developing story.