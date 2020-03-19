Ron DeSantis, Why the #@*! Are Florida’s Beaches Still Open?

UPDATE, 11:26 a.m.: Florida governor Ron DeSantis was on Fox & Friends this morning and was asked about beaches staying open. Presumably in response to the push-back he has received, DeSantis said the message for spring breakers is "the party is over" in Florida. Still, he acknowledged that the state wouldn't shut down all the beaches, although groups of 10 or more would no longer be allowed to "congregate" (good luck with that). Additionally (as noted in the column, below), he said that some prominent local communities have decided to shut down their beaches. The fact remains that DeSantis was slow to act--and that beaches in the state of Florida remain open.