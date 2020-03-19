Ron DeSantis, Why the #@*! Are Florida’s Beaches Still Open?

Inexcusable as it is, stupid college kids are gonna do stupid college kid stuff. But what the hell is the adult governor thinking? And the one in Texas? Unreal.

Matt Lewis

Senior Columnist

Mike Ehrmann/Getty

UPDATE, 11:26 a.m.: Florida governor Ron DeSantis was on Fox & Friends this morning and was asked about beaches staying open. Presumably in response to the push-back he has received, DeSantis said the message for spring breakers is "the party is over" in Florida. Still, he acknowledged that the state wouldn't shut down all the beaches, although groups of 10 or more would no longer be allowed to "congregate" (good luck with that). Additionally (as noted in the column, below), he said that some prominent local communities have decided to shut down their beaches. The fact remains that DeSantis was slow to act--and that beaches in the state of Florida remain open.