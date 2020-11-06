You Can Get a Roomba Vacuum for Under $200 Right Now
EARLY BLACK FRIDAY
If you’re waiting until Black Friday to get your holiday shopping done, you might want to rethink your strategy. There are already tons of stellar deals out there that are live and ready to go. For example, iRobot is slashing $100 off the Roomba 675 making it possible to get your very own cleaning robot for under $200.
iRobot Roomba 675
Down From $280
Free Shipping | Free Returns
We love Roombas at Scouted because let’s be real, vacuuming is the worst chore. So why not get a robot to do it for you instead? This model works with Alexa, listens to your voice, and is programmable to clean at certain times of the day. Not only will your home be spotless, it’ll be spotless on your schedule, too.
