Rose McGowan Slams Hollywood Male Behavior and Calls for Weinstein Co. Board Resignation

Days after an explosive New York Times article alleging that Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein settled at least eight lawsuits with sexual harassment allegations, featuring a first-hand account from actress Ashley Judd of the producer’s alleged inappropriate behavior, the entertainment world is holding little back.

It took a few days to break the silence, but now La La Land has opened the floodgates.

So far, Hollywood heavyweights Meryl Streep and Dame Judi Dench have spoken out against the longtime producer.

Now actress Rose McGowan has a proposition for Weinstein Co.’s board members: resign.

On Sunday night, the Weinstein Company’s board of representatives announced that Weinstein had been terminated, but in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, McGowan calls out the rest of the board.

“Men in Hollywood need to change ASAP,” McGowan said. “Hollywood’s power is dying because society has changed and grown, and yet Hollywood male behavior has not. It is so not a good look.”

McGowan continued, “The men of Hollywood need to know they own no woman. The days of Entourage-like behavior and thinking is as dated as your largely bro nature.”

“I’m calling on the board to resign effective immediately,” she added. “And for other men to stop other men when they are being disgusting.”

The New York Times had reported that McGowan was one of the women with whom Weinstein had settled. McGowan declined to comment for their exposé.