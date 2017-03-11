Rosie O’Donnell Reveals Why Trump Hates Her with a Passion

“Do you see I’m a little edgy?” Rosie O’Donnell asked Seth Meyers midway through her interview on Late Night Thursday to promote her role in the new Showtime series SMILF. “I spend like pretty much ninety percent of my waking hours tweeting hatred towards this administration.”

“That is a two-way street,” Meyers pointed out, noting that Donald Trump has been targeting O’Donnell for a very long time. Perhaps most famous was the moment during the first Republican primary debate when Trump responded to Megyn Kelly’s question about his history of misogynistic statements by saying, “Only Rosie O’Donnell.”

“Over a decade,” O’Donnell said.

It all started back when O’Donnell was co-hosting The View. As she explained, there was a young woman who had recently been crowned “Junior Miss Trump Atlantic City Pageant Sexist Winner,” as O’Donnell put it, when she was “caught” by the New York Post kissing a woman at a bar downtown. Trump held a press conference and announced that he had forgiven her for her transgressions.

“What is he, the pimp and she’s the prostitute?” O’Donnell remembered saying at the time. “He’s the moral arbiter of 20-year-old behavior now, right?” From there, she went on to talk about how he has been “bankrupt four times, that he got all his money from his father and that he notoriously cheats private contractors out of their money.”

After she said all that on The View, Trump “went batshit crazy.”

“So, you know, as bad as everyone feels and they have felt since November 8th, I know for me, I’ve been in a severe depression,” O’Donnell told Meyers. “Although, I’d like to say, today after your show I’m going to get a Bob Mueller tattoo. Because I love him!”

When Meyers described Mueller as a “severe” man, O’Donnell said, “He looks to me like Superman. Like Captain America. Like justice has finally arrived back on our shores! And we are going to right ourselves again!”

“I will say that if Trump gets indicted, it would be really great if Mueller let you serve the papers,” Meyers replied.

O’Donnell said that when Trump first rode down that escalator to announce his campaign she was “laughing her ass off” because she thought it “would never happen.” Even her therapist assured her that Trump could never actually win the election.

How wrong they were.