Eighth Suspect Arrested in Dismemberment of Georgia Mom Rossana Delgado

Georgia authorities have arrested an eighth suspect in connection with the dismemberment death of ride-share driver Rossana Delgado, a 37-year-old mother-of-two, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. The latest suspect to be nabbed, 35-year-old Juan Ayala-Rodriguez, was arrested in Mexico by the United States Marshal's Service and will be extradited back to Georgia to face charges.

In April, Delgado disappeared after picking up a ride-share passenger in an Atlanta suburb. Her body was later found hacked up and burned in a home a hundred miles away.

Her husband helped locate Delgado by tracking her phone, first to a house in Decatur, where he found a bloody mask; then to a storage unit; and finally to a rural mountain cabin in Cherry Log, Georgia. Before her death, Delgado was reportedly seen on surveillance footage shopping with the passenger she picked up. That woman, 30-year-old Megan Colone of Stone Mountain, Georgia, was taken into custody in Mexico in mid-May.

The four suspects initially named in the case were Ayala-Rodriguez, Colone, Oscar Manuel Gracia, 26, and Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez, 29. Police are still searching for three additional suspects including Barbosa-Juarez, Carolina Jazmin Rodriguez-Ramirez, and Maria Chavez.

Calvin Harvard, 28, who was the first arrest in the case, was charged with tampering with evidence and theft by receiving stolen property after police discovered he was in possession of Delgado’s car after it was reported stolen.

Police have not announced if there was a motive behind her death as the investigation remains ongoing.