Roy Jeffs, Who Went Public With FLDS Leader Father Warren Jeffs’ Abuse, Dies at 26

Roy Jeffs, the son of Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints leader Warren Jeffs who accused his father of sexually abusing him as a child, died on Friday at the age of 26.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Jeffs was found dead in his home in Salt Lake City. His half-sister Rachel Jeffs said her brother killed himself, and she blamed her father.

“Father didn’t love him. [Roy] knew it,” Rachel Jeffs told the newspaper. “All of us knew it. We all got told Roy was a bad boy.”

Roy began speaking publicly about his molestation, which he said happened when he was 3 or 4, in 2015. He told the media how his father pulled him into a bathroom and began to touch him repeatedly. He said the molestation was his earliest childhood memory.

“I remember him saying you should never do this,” Roy Jeffs told CNN. “And then he did it to me.”

He said he was only molested that one time, but it was enough to make him feel like he “had done something wrong” for the rest of his life.

Rachel and another half-sister, Becky, also came forward with their own abuse allegations. Warren Jeffs had been convicted in Texas of sexually assaulting two girls he had been married to and accused of sexually abusing his nieces and nephews years earlier—but he had never been accused of abusing any of his children, which reportedly number in the mid-50s to mid-70s.

Roy left the church in 2014 after he had forcibly been separated from his mother at the age of 14 and made to work in FLDS-linked construction companies. He was exiled after he sent a letter to Warren describing his sins, which included sexual urges and attraction to some of his stepmothers around his age.

Once he understood that he would never meet his father’s standards of purity and obedience, he told the Associated Press that he could leave and “maybe have a little fun in life.” Rachel said Roy’s mother, Gloria Barlow, and his three full siblings still remain loyal to Warren—who is serving a life sentence plus 20 years. Roy’s immediate family reportedly cut ties with him when he left the church.

According to Rachel, Roy was working for a half-brother with a solar panel installation business when he died.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.