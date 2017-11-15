Roy Moore’s Lawyer to MSNBC’s Ali Velshi: Your ‘Background’ Should Help You Understand Underage Dating

Roy Moore’s attorney on Wednesday told an MSNBC anchor of Indian descent that his “background” should help understand why Moore would court underage women.

Appearing on MSNBC Live With Velshi & Ruhle, lawyer Trenton Garmon was grilled by Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle on Moore’s bizarre defenses against multiple accusations that he sexually harassed or assaulted underage women several decades ago.

One of those excuses: that Moore never approached any of the minors without asking their mothers if he may date them.

With that in mind, “Why would he need permission from any of these girls’ mothers if they weren’t underage?” Ruhle asked.

“Culturally speaking, I would say there’s differences. I looked up Ali’s background there and, wow, that’s awesome that you have got such a diverse background. It’s really cool to read through that.”

Velshi was born in Nairobi, Kenya, and raised in Canada by parents of Gujarati Indian descent who previously lived in South Africa. His father was the first Indian-Canadian to serve in Ontario’s legislative assembly.

“What does Ali’s background have to do with dating a 14-year-old?” Ruhle stormed. “Please answer. What does Ali Velshi’s background have to do with dating children, 14-year-old girls?”

Garmon’s explanation: “In other countries, there’s arrangement through parents for what we would refer to as consensual marriage.”

“Ali’s from Canada,” Ruhle fired back.

“I understand that,” Garmon replied. “And Ali’s also spent time in other countries.”

“So have I,” Ruhle said, likely referring to having studied abroad in Kenya and Guatemala.

“I don’t know where you’re going with this,” Velshi said, attempting to move Garmon along.

“To answer your question: [Moore] said... his process would be—before he’d date anybody, whether they’re 25, 35, or whether he doesn’t know their age—he would ask the mother’s permission,” Garmon concluded. “So there’s no inconsistency in that.”