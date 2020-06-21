Royal Aides Worry Prince William May Be Painted as ‘the Bad Guy’ in Harry and Meghan’s Royal Exit

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

Prince William’s 38th birthday today has been happy and also a tad dramatic, with reports claiming royal aides fear a new book about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will see William “painted as the bad guy” in the tumult over their exit from the royal family.

William’s birthday coincided with Father’s Day, the twinned events marked by new pictures taken by Kate Middleton showing William enjoying playtime with his three children, George, 6, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 2.