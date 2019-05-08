After a showstopping appearance at Windsor Castle, in which Meghan and Harry’s gently snoozing little boy was referred to merely as “Baby Sussex,” the new royal baby has a name: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Harry hinted, when he announced the birth Monday, that the royal couple had already decided on a name, saying that because Meghan was overdue, that had given them some extra time to think about their choice.

However, couple would not have disclosed the name until they had run it past the queen for approval, who they met earlier Wednesday.

Internet sleuths suspected that traditional family names were the most likely option after internet pages for the names Arthur, James, and Alexander were reserved on the Buckingham Palace website, however they were proved wrong.

The child will not immediately be given a title, it was being reported. Only grandchildren of the queen automatically become princes or princesses.

Earlier Wednesday, Meghan and Harry beamed with pride as they introduced their new “bundle of joy” to the world in a small photocall at Windsor Castle.

Asked how she was doing, Meghan said: “It’s magic, it’s pretty amazing and I have the two best guys in the world, so I am really happy.”

Asked if Archie was a good baby, Meghan said, “Yes. He has the sweetest temperament. He is really calm and he has just been a breeze so it has been a special couple of days.”

Archie was born Monday morning and weighed 7 lbs. 3 oz.