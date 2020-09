If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

It would take staggering naivety to believe that it was an accident.

Earlier this week, the usually terribly careful Prince William and Kate Middleton provoked a minor diplomatic incident when an apparent attempt to congratulate Prince Harry on his birthday went awry.