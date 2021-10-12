Royal Feud Plumbs New Depths as Harry and Meghan Shun a U.K. Christening for Lilibet

The rift between Prince Harry’s family and the rest of the royals plumbed new depths Tuesday after it emerged that the California-based couple are not planning to bring their new baby, Lilibet, home for a traditional British christening.

The development means that there are now serious question marks over when, if ever, the queen, who is 95 years old and no longer flies long-haul, will meet her granddaughter. Lili was controversially named after the queen, as Lilibet is her nickname. Harry and Meghan said they had secured the queen’s support to use the name, but the queen’s office briefed the BBC that she had not been consulted.

The couple have given no indication that they intend to return to the U.K. for Christmas or the New Year and the family have also bowed out of a gathering this week to celebrate the erection of a statue in honor of their mother Princess Diana. Harry came over to England and attended the official unveiling of the statue on 1 July this year, but Meghan and his children did not accompany him. Harry also traveled solo for Prince Philip’s funeral citing the advice of doctor’s in connection with her advanced pregnancy. Lili was born on June 4, around seven weeks after the funeral.

The queen is believed to have seen her grandchildren on video chats, however. As well as never meeting Lili, she has not seen Archie in person since the family permanently left the U.K. in April 2020.

Travel is still restricted by COVID and some people are choosing not to fly with unvaccinated children, making arrangements to reunite the two sides of the family across the Atlantic even more problematic.

There had been speculation that Meghan and Harry wanted a traditional royal christening in England for Lilibet, mirroring the arrangements made for Archie, who was born on May 6. He was christened two months later in the private chapel at Windsor Castle. Lili was born on June 4, meaning she is already well past the usual 1-3 month window in which British royal babies are typically christened.

A British christening could have provided a space for reconciliation between the estranged families, relations between whom have deteriorated steadily over the past two years. Harry and Meghan denounced an unnamed member of the royal family for asking racist questions about their then-unborn children’s skin color in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, and are said to be aggrieved that the queen has not taken “full ownership” of the allegations. The royals are also believed to be anxious and irritated by Harry’s announcement that he will publish a memoir next year.

However the prospects of a reunion appear sunk today after one source told the Daily Telegraph’s respected royal reporter Camilla Tominey: “There will not be a christening in the UK. It is not happening,” with another source suggesting it was “highly unlikely” baby Lili would be christened in England.

The Telegraph added that Lilibet is likely to be christened in the Episcopal tradition. Bishop Michael Curry, who delivered the spellbinding address at Harry and Meghan’s wedding, “could officiate” the paper said.

The Telegraph added that the Sussex’s official spokesperson had said that the claims were “mere speculation.”

The Daily Beast has contact Harry and Meghan’s office for comment.