Royal Rebel Sarah Ferguson Reinvents Herself Again—as a Romance Author

HER WAY

Sarah Ferguson, aka Fergie, is set to publish her first historical romance novel. She’s also reportedly locked down with shamed ex-husband, royal reject Prince Andrew.

Tom Sykes

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos via Getty/Harper Collins

Sarah Ferguson, the irrepressible former wife of Prince Andrew, continues to stand by her beleaguered man.

Despite the fact they are divorced, the two continue to live together. They are currently, sources tell The Daily Beast, sequestered under COVID travel bans at the prince’s grace-and-favor home, Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park.