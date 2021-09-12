Royal Source: Prince Andrew Is ‘Hiding’ Behind the Queen

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

Prince Andrew puts faith in ‘The Rottweiler’

Obviously aware that the public impression is of a man hiding behind his mother, while desperately trying to avoid anyone looking like they’re proffering court papers, Prince Andrew’s team have decided…to echo Andrew himself, and bullishly claim all is going well when it comes to Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s lawsuit accusing him of being a rapist—claims Andrew emphatically denies.