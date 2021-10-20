Ruby Rose Claims She Was Nearly Blinded on Toxic ‘Batwoman’ Set

Ruby Rose is finally ready to set the record straight about their sudden departure from CW’s Batwoman last May, going guns blazing against a Warner Bros. executive, the showrunner, and production executives.

“Enough is enough,” Rose, who uses they/she pronouns, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, directly calling out former Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman Peter Roth, showrunner Caroline Dries, and Berlanti Productions executives Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter in the post.

“I’m going to tell the whole world what really happened on that set… I will come for you so what happened to me never happens to another person again. And so, I can finally take back my life and the truth. Shame on you.”

The Australian model and Orange is the New Black actress claimed she suffered multiple injuries while on set, including to her ribs and neck, and during one stunt, was cut so close to her eye that she could have been blinded.

Rose shared videos from a surgery for two herniated discs, explaining they only had 10 days to recoup before being hauled back to set after Roth allegedly threatened to fire the entire crew and cast in their absence.

“To everyone who said I was too stiff on Batwoman, imagine going back to work 10 days after this,” Rose wrote. “Or the whole crew and cast would be fired, and I’d let everyone down because Peter Roth said he would recast, and I just lost the studio millions (by getting injured on his set) instead of spending half a day to rewrite me out for a few weeks to heal.”

Rose alleged she wasn’t the only one to suffer serious injuries while filming the Arrowverse series, claiming the show lost two stunt doubles, a production assistant was left a quadriplegic after an incident, and a crew member suffered third-degree burns all over his body, as horrified cast and crew watched “his skin fall off his face” before being forced to continue working.

“Please to my dear, dear fans stop asking if I will return to that awful show, I wouldn’t return for any amount of money nor if a gun were to my head. NOR DID I QUIT,” Rose wrote. “I DO NOT QUIT. They ruined Kate Kane and they destroyed Batwoman, not me. I followed orders, and if I wanted to stay, I was going to have to sign my rights away.”

Rose had scooped the coveted role of Batman’s cousin in 2018, making Batwoman the first scripted, live-action TV series to have a lesbian superhero as the star of the show. While Rose was thrilled to help make history, calling the show their “passion project,” they noted they had to take a pay cut for the role.

But days after the Season 1 finale, Rose announced her departure, saying it was “a very difficult decision” to leave, while thanking Roth, Dries, Berlanti, and Schechter. However, there were hints of tension beneath the surface, with sources claiming the situation was more akin to a bad breakup.

Additionally, Rose claimed in their Instagram post that showrunner Dries had “no heart” and refused to stop filming as COVID-19 ravaged the globe because she wanted to finish the season, despite other shows on the network shutting down.

Rose said the life-altering injury the now quadriplegic production assistant suffered was a direct result of the show refusing to shut down the set, claiming the show allegedly tried to blame the accident on the woman for being on her phone.

“She’s a PA, they work via phones,” Rose wrote. “I told [Dries] everyone was too distracted, constantly checking Covid updates, checking on friends.”

Rose also took direct aim at Roth, who announced he would be stepping down from Warner Bros. in Oct. 2020 after 22 years at the studio, claiming he had hired a private investigator to follow them around, presumably to dig up dirt on them, but when “the report didn’t fit [his] narrative” had the investigator fired. Rose claimed that Roth made “young women steam [his] pants, around [his] crotch while [he was] still wearing said pants.”

The Daily Beast reached out to Warner Bros., The CW, and Berlanti Productions for comment.