Rudy Cashed In on ‘The Big Lie’ From Donald Trump, and Now the Bill May Finally Be Coming Due

Monday, Jan. 25, just might be remembered as the beginning of the end for wild right-wing disinformation—the day that Trumpists finally started paying a price for spreading lies that they knew to be lies.

And not just any price, but 1.3 billion-with-a-b dollars. That’s what Dominion Voting Systems is demanding in a defamation lawsuit (PDF) against Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, for his alleged role in spreading “the Big Lie” about election theft.

I’m sure that Rudy, who says that he’s a crazy guy and that he’ll be countersuing since the suit by America’s second largest voting equipment maker is just “another act of intimidation by the hate-filled left-wing to wipe out and censor the exercise of free speech, as well as the ability of lawyers to defend their clients vigorously,” has that kind of money lying around. After all, he was paid so handsomely by the Trump campaign. Just kidding!