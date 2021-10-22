Ex-Giuliani Buddy Lev Parnas Convicted in Illegal Foreign Influence Operation

Lev Parnas, the disgraced Republican donor and former Rudy Giuliani pal, was found guilty by a New York jury Friday of making illegal campaign donations intended to influence politicians, the Associated Press reported.

He was convicted on five counts of illegal campaign contributions and one count of filing a false report with the Federal Election Commission. He could face up to five years in prison for each of the campaign finance charges and 20 years in prison for the false FEC report.

Parnas, one of the many characters in Giuliani’s quest to tie Joe Biden to Ukraine, had been on trial for two weeks over the charges, which included donations made to Trump-aligned PACs on behalf of Russian donor Andrey Muraviev. The donations were part of an effort to launch a marijuana business.

The Soviet-born magnate denied ever using the money on behalf of Muraviev, though prosecutors showed how he curried favor in Republican circles, including among Trump colleagues such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, to obtain influence.

Parnas was convicted alongside Andrey Kukushkin, who hails from Ukraine and also denied his role in the operation.