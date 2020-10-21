Rudy Giuliani Claims Borat ‘Hit Job’ Is Retaliation for Hunter Biden Attack

Rudy Giuliani issued his first public defense after details emerged from his big cameo appearance in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. While it may look like he was touching himself inappropriately with his hands down his pants in a hotel room alongside an actress posing as a reporter, he swore that he was actually just tucking in his shirt.

“I had to take off the electronic equipment,” Giuliani said in a radio interview on Wednesday. “And when the electronic equipment came off, some of it was in the back and my shirt came a little out, although my clothes were entirely on. I leaned back, and I tucked my shirt in, and at that point, at that point, they have this picture they take which looks doctored, but in any event, I’m tucking my shirt in. I assure you that’s all I was doing.”

In the scene from the film, which Giuliani likely hasn’t seen yet, he can be seen patting the actress’ backside as she helps him take his microphone off. He lies down on the hotel room bed and sticks his hands into his pants to tuck in his shirt, but they remain there longer than he is suggesting in his interview. The movie will be released on Amazon Prime Video this Friday.

At times paranoid-sounding, Giuliani insisted to WABC radio that the entire episode was a bit of retribution for the work he has been doing on behalf of his client, President Donald Trump, to spread dirt on Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

“They’ll do anything. They’ve attacked me over everything possible, investigated every business dealing I’ve ever had,” he said. “And now the idiot Borat is going after me with a totally sensationalized false account of a ridiculous movie I guess that he’s done.”

“Now let me tell you why I know this is a hit job that happens because, it’s not an accident that it happens that I turn in all this evidence on their prince and darling Joe Biden who’s one of the biggest crook in the last thirty years, and since I have the courage to say that I’m the target,” he continued, linking a scene that was shot back in July to the emails and texts he released this past week that allegedly came from Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Noting that he reported the July incident to the police “immediately” when it happened, Giuliani criticized both Sacha Baron Cohen and the movie industry in general.

“Everybody in Hollywood hates me, you know, right?” he said. “I’m a devil in Hollywood. Nothing about me comes out in that period of time, nothing sensational about me in the movie. Now all of a sudden there’s all this sensational stuff about me in the movie. Don’t know if it was added, doctored, manipulated, whatever.”

As Giuliani tells it, he went into what “seemed like a legitimate interview” with a “young woman” who turned out to be actress Maria Balakova, who plays Borat’s teenage daughter in the film.

“At one point she explained to me some problems she had. I actually prayed with her,” he said. “And then I had to leave. I had my jacket on. I was fully clothed at all times.”

For more, listen to Sacha Baron Cohen on The Last Laugh podcast.