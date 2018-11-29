Rudy Giuliani Tries to Distance Trump From Trump Tower Moscow: ‘This Was Cohen’s Deal’

Special counsel Robert Mueller revealed Thursday that Michael Cohen said he repeatedly briefed Trump about a potential business deal in Russia during the 2016 campaign. In response, Trump’s legal team has tried to distance the president from a project that literally had his name on it.

Cohen, the president’s former lawyer and fixer, worked with real-estate developer Felix Sater on a proposal to develop a Trump Tower in Moscow beginning in 2015 and continuing well into 2016—contrary to what he told Congress. Cohen admitted this morning that he lied when he told a Senate panel that conversations with Sater ended that January. Cohen also said he did, in fact, brief Trump and family members repeatedly about the proposal.

The business deal was one of the written questions asked by Mueller and answered by Trump, according to Rudy Giuliani, the president’s lead attorney for the Russia probe. Giuliani said that Trump answered that, “as far as he knew, there was a proposal, he knew about the proposal, he had discussions with Michael Cohen about it, and a non-binding letter of intent was issued, and the proposal...never got beyond that. It was discontinued, they withdrew from it.”

Giuliani added, “it was abandoned—from the president's point of view—[in mid-2016] before he was elected,” and claimed that Trump doesn’t know when, exactly, Cohen “or others” ditched it, as well. He said his client's position in the written response is that Trump's contacts on the Russia dealing “were within his organization, and the primary guy was Michael Cohen.”

“This was Cohen’s deal,” Giuliani stressed.

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr. told the Senate Judiciary Committee last year his father signed the letter. ABC News and BuzzFeed also reported the same, with BuzzFeed saying it Trump signed it “on the day of the third Republican presidential debate,” or October 28, 2015.

When asked if Trump had indeed signed the letter for “Cohen’s deal,” Giuliani simply wrote back, “Don’t know!?! But it was submitted for [the Trump] Organization.”

Sater told The Daily Beast that efforts to develop a Trump Tower Moscow project died because Trump secured the Republican presidential nomination in July 2016.

“Right after the Republican convention, it became obvious—obvious to me,” he said. “It was obvious that a candidate couldn’t be doing a business deal simultaneously to run for president.”

Sater, who previously had an office in Trump Tower and helped arrange financing for Trump Tower SoHo, pleaded guilty 20 years ago to fraud linked to Russian criminals. He subsequently helped the FBI with major criminal investigations, and future Attorney General Loretta Lynch praised his cooperation before Congress in 2015.

“It was like, ‘OK, shit, he got the nomination, it’s not happening, it’s not happening now’—that was the idea,” he added.

Sater said he stopped working on the deal after the convention, and that Cohen didn’t tell him to keep pursuing it. (An attorney for Cohen did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this story.)

Thursday’s news was the latest legal bombshell to emerge from the rapid disintegration of Trump and Cohen’s once close relationship. Earlier this year, when Trump’s former fixer and outspoken loyalist began publicly turning against Trump, virtually the entirety of Trumpworld trained its sights on Cohen. In August, Cohen named Trump as the person directing him in a scheme to pay off his alleged mistresses, which violated federal campaign-finance law.

On Thursday, Trump told reporters at the White House that Cohen is a “weak person” just hours after his former fixer and legal pitbull admitted in federal court to making false statements to Congress about Trump’s real-estate dealings. Trump also slammed Cohen as a “liar” and “not a very smart person.”

Asked why he would keep such a man on the job and trust him with his secrets for so many years, Trump tersely replied, “a long time ago he did me a favor.”

—With additional reporting by Erin Banco