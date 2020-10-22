Rudy Giuliani, Who’s Had Lots of Practice, Achieves Peak Humiliation

‘UNFOOLED AND PLACID’

His latest caught-on-camera misadventure is no deviation from the norm, for him or for Trumpworld.

Molly Jong-Fast

Editor-At-Large

It turns out that the whole time Rudy Giuliani was trying to sell a sex scandal about Hunter Biden, going on about “a number of photographs that show very explicit sexual activity, and other very personal things,” he was waiting for his own (latest) sex scandal to drop.

The cousin-marrying, thrice-divorced frequent cheater isn’t easily embarrassed, but Sacha Baron Cohen may have just pulled it off with his big reveal in the new Borat movie: Rudy, alone in a hotel room with the woman playing Borat’s daughter, who he thinks is a TV interviewer, lying back on a mattress and appearing to touch his genitals.

People often accuse Trumpworld of projection, but this feels like a peak. The president’s personal lawyer, who’s also seen in the film touching her butt as she helps remove his microphone, says that he was just tucking his shirt back in. Sure! Who doesn’t lie with their back flat on a bed to tuck their shirt back in?