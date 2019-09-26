Rudy’s Ukraine Henchmen Made Big Donation to Pro-Trump PAC

In the summer of 2018, two Soviet-born businessmen who’ve served as middlemen between top Kiev officials and President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani made a six-figure contribution to a leading pro-Trump political group.

Since then, the two businessmen, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, have been thrust into the middle of a national scandal that has congressional Democrats on the verge of attempting to impeach the president. But the sources of the money they’ve used to buoy Trump’s political operation remain largely a mystery.

In July, Parnas told the Overseas Crime and Corruption Reporting Project that the company they used to make the contribution—which did so in the name of a wholly different company—had drawn the funds used for the donation just days earlier from a real estate transaction.