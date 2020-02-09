Ruggable's Washable Rug is a Clean Freak's Dream

Not only are traditional rugs mighty spendy, they’re often a nightmare to keep clean. No rug owner is impervious to the sprinkling of crunchy food crumbs under their feet, the weird stains that somehow develop within months of purchase, the inevitable dulling of texture and color, and certainly not the plume of dust kicked into the air with every step.

Sure, you can spot-treat and beat the dust out of your rug every couple of months, but let’s be real: who’s got time for that? That’s where Ruggable’s two-piece, machine-washable rugs come into play. The brand offers the same décor appeal of a traditional rug, only you can literally shove the product into your washer and dryer as many times as your clean freak heart desires. This is true for all of Ruggable’s rug sizes, which range from 3x5 ($109) to 8x10 ($399).

This is made possible through the unique two-piece design. The bottom piece, referred to by the brand as a “Rug Pad,” is a non-slip, yoga mat-like material. This part isn’t machine-washable, but it’s easily cleaned with an antibacterial wipe or sudsy cloth. The top piece is the rug, referred to as the “Rug Cover,” and it’s attached to the Rug Pad via Velcro corners. This is the part that you throw into the wash.

I’m a proud Ruggable owner and, as someone who’s admittedly obsessed with rugs in general, I deeply appreciate this invention. One of my biggest laments about rugs is an inability to keep them as clean as I like, but Ruggable provides me the ability to “tie a room together” sans spill anxiety and dust dread. I found it easy to assemble the two pieces (though it did take me a couple tries to make sure all the edges lined up), and though I’ve yet to wash it I’m actually looking forward to the day since I know it’ll be virtually labor-free.

In terms of aesthetics, Ruggable doesn’t have the woven/carpet appearance of a traditional rug, so keep that in mind when deciding to buy. Instead, it’s a flat piece of fabric that has a design printed on it. Though flat in height, their designers have done an excellent job creating that multidimensional, textured look rugs provide a space. Because it’s zero-pile, Ruggable rugs don’t accumulate dust, dirt, and debris the way many rugs do. It’s also water and stain-resistant, so even though you can wash it you might find yourself not needing to clean it as frequently as a standard rug.

Oh, and I almost forgot one of the best parts. Because Ruggable is a two-piece system, you can swap out the Rug Cover with a new design whenever you want to change up the space. Since you already own the Rug Pad, you only pay for the cost of the cover which is a savings of $29 for a 3x5 to $149 for an 8x10. If you’re on the Ruggable fence, just go ahead and load up your shopping cart. It’s worth it.

