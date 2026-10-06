Runway Scare as Delta and Air Canada Planes Collide
The pilot of the Air Canada flight was heard telling an air traffic controller that they “felt a shudder.”
A Delta Air Lines flight “clipped” an Air Canada plane that had just landed at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday. The Delta flight, an Airbus A350 bound for Japan, was taxiing for departure when its left wingtip hit the horizontal stabilizer of a Boeing 777 belonging to Air Canada that had just landed from Toronto. The Air Canada pilot was heard telling an air traffic controller that they “felt a shudder” and asked if things looked alright. At the same time, the Delta pilot told air traffic control that they were stopping due to an “issue with the wing tip.” No injuries were reported on either flight. Delta said in a statement, “Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people, and we apologize to our customers for the experience and delay in their travels.” Air Canada has taken its plane out of service for inspections. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.
BREAKING: A Delta Air Lines aircraft and an Air Canada aircraft collided on the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport. No injuries were initially reported. pic.twitter.com/x1UxoNXWFM— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 6, 2026
Register below to read this article for free or subscribe
to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast.
Monthly
$1
First month then $5.99/month
Annual
$35
First year then $59.99/year
Premium
$79
First year then $119.99/year
*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy.
Already have an account? Sign In
Looks like you already have a subscription!
You're all set!
Thanks for subscribing.