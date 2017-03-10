Russell Brand Ribs Megyn Kelly: ‘You’re Like an Escaped Stormtrooper’

After a premiere week that featured disastrous interviews with liberal celebrities like Debra Messing and Jane Fonda, someone at Megyn Kelly Today thought it would be a good idea to book radical comedian Russell Brand to kick off week two.

Brand was there to discuss his new book, Recovery: Freedom From Our Addictions, which the author has called a “manual for self-realization.” But before they could get into that territory, Brand could not help but acknowledge the extreme shift Kelly has made from angry Fox News anchor to cheery daytime host on NBC.

“I love you in the daytime!” Brand said after they hugged and sat down on her brightly lit set. “Well done coming into the glorious light. You seem beautiful here.”

The audience cheered as Kelly laughed and thanked Brand, but he wasn’t done. “It’s like you’ve escaped,” he continued. “You’re like an escaped stormtrooper who’s took his helmet off to reveal great beauty. You belong here among the light.”

In case it was lost on anyone, in this analogy, Kelly’s former workplace is the evil Galactic Empire dead set on destroying all that is good in the universe. For years, Brand used his YouTube show “The Trews” to condemn Fox News, once calling the network a “fanatical terrorist propagandist organization” that’s “more dangerous than ISIS.”

The interview ended with Brand congratulating Kelly on her new show.

“Now that I meet you as an actual human being, I feel appalled that anyone would ever be rude to you,” he said, in an obvious allusion to President Trump. “You’re glorious.”