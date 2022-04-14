Russia Admits Its Missile Flagship Has Sunk

Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine were dealt a karmic blow after a flagship of their Black Sea Fleet foundered and sank as it was being towed back to port in Sevastopol. A fire of unclear origins had prompted its crew to evacuate, Russia’s Ministry of Defense claimed Thursday.

Russian officials insisted that “the conditions of stormy seas” caused Moskva—the ship famously told to “go fuck” itself by Ukrainian border guards—to sink, according to state news agency TASS.

Hours earlier, the Kremlin had hand-waved the fire away as a result of a detonation of ammunition, but Ukraine’s southern military command claimed that it had hit the ship with a missile strike.

The Pentagon noted earlier on Thursday that Moskva had suffered a “significant explosion” aboard.

Hours later, U.S. officials remained unsure as to the cause of the damage, with national security adviser Jake Sullivan saying that his office didn’t “have the capacity at this point to independently verify [Ukraine’s claim] but certainly, the way this unfolded, it’s a big blow to Russia.”

The ship carried crucial supersonic cruise missiles and anti-submarine mortars.