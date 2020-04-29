Russia Misses Lenin and Stalin During COVID-19

MOSCOW—On a bitterly cold day, amid powerful blasts of wind and snow, a few dozen men gathered on Red Square in this locked down city to celebrate Vladimir Lenin’s 150th birthday. Neither the freakish late-spring storm earlier this month nor the spreading virus stopped the ceremony outside the tomb that holds Lenin’s mummified corpse, and only a few of the old Communists wore masks while laying flowers before their idol.

Gennady Zyuganov, the 75-year-old leader of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, the party’s post-Soviet reincarnation, gave the commemorative speech. Wind whipped his scarf as his voice droned on.

“If you want to end the current crisis and defeat coronavirus,” he proclaimed, “learn from Lenin’s advice—and everything will be alright.” Lenin knew how to mobilize Russians; he knew the power of the state; he won a civil war; and he defeated the scourges of infectious diseases that swept through the country, from plague to typhoid, to smallpox. There are lessons in that history, Zyuganov said.