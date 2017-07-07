Russia Suspected of Hacking U.S. Power Plants

CHEAT SHEET
Russia is suspected of successfully breaching computer networks at U.S. power plants in order to take down America’s electrical grids, according to a report. In particular, the Wolf Creek nuclear facility in Kansas was targeted. A Wolf Creek spokeswoman told Bloomberg News that “there was absolutely no operational impact” to the plant “because the operational computer systems are completely separate from the corporate network.” President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are meeting face-to-face for the first time Friday at the G-20 Summit in Germany, but Trump is not expected to confront Putin over cyberattacks.