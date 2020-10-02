Russian Billionaire Oleg Tinkov Is Fighting for His Life—and Freedom

Let’s imagine, for the sake of argument, that you’re a private jet-loving Russian banking billionaire, who just happens to have been apprehended in London and charged with defrauding the IRS on an epic scale.

The Americans are seeking to extradite you and throw you in jail for up to six years, but, having plunked down some small change ($25m) in bail and surrendered your passport, you have escaped the confines of a police cell for now at least, but are banned from leaving London. You also have potentially fatal leukemia, and have just acquired La Datcha, a $150m expedition superyacht.

This is the situation facing beleaguered billionaire Oleg Tinkov. The DoJ says that Tinkov allegedly concealed $1 billion in assets and income when renouncing his U.S. citizenship.