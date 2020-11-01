Moscow’s domestic propaganda apparatus—which targets Russian speakers all over the world, including the United States—has blatantly disregarded the Kremlin’s stringent broadcast regulations and started airing excerpts of the so-called “Hunter Biden sex tapes” during prime time, almost daily.

As Election Day in America draws ever near, Russian state media is covering events in the United States with dogged determination—acting as though the U.S. was one of Russia’s provinces or colonies. The never-ending stream of news about American elections follows the same pattern as Fox News: all pro-Trump, all the time.

U.S. President Donald J. Trump remains Russia’s preferred candidate for a number of reasons, many of which are frequently articulated by pro-Kremlin analysts, pundits and foreign policy specialists. Appearing on Russia’s state TV show The Evening with Vladimir Soloviev, deputy dean of world politics at Moscow’s State University, Andrey Sidorov, explained that Trump’s re-election would undoubtedly benefit Russia. Sidorov concluded that the election of former Vice President Joe Biden would lead to the consolidation of the West—restoring NATO alliances badly undermined by Trump—and thus resulting in a united front, with additional sanctions against Russia for its ongoing malign activities.