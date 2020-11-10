Addressing Vladimir Putin on Russia’s premier television shows, lawmakers and pundits urged the Russian president to take advantage of the Kremlin’s outgoing asset in the White House.

Most experts unanimously agree that the presidency of Joe Biden will result in a slew of negative consequences for Putin’s Russia. The Kremlin’s refusal to recognize Biden as the president-elect was planned and discussed on Russian state television long before any legal challenges were raised by the Trump administration. This symbolic step is meant to demonstrate that Russia is still on Trump’s side, in order to extract some last-minute favors from the Kremlin’s favorite American president.

Disappointed by Trump’s defeat, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, said on Russian state TV show Sunday Evening with Vladimir Soloviev: “We could have interfered this fall, big time... If his [Trump’s] head worked better, he could have asked us to do this or that. And he would have won, along with us... If we need Trump, then let’s help him. Make him dependent on us, so we could milk him like a cow.”