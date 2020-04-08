Russian State Media Tries to Clean Up Putin's Coronavirus Aid Stunt

Usually reserved guests on Russian state television can no longer hide their exasperation—and very likely their fear—as their country is forced to face the tidal wave of disease and despair that is the COVID-19 pandemic. And the focus of much of their anger? Kremlin grandstanding with shipments of supplies to the United States in so-far forlorn hopes that the PR stunt will encourage the Americans to lift sanctions.

Monday, on the popular Russian state TV show 60 Minutes, lawmaker Aleksey Zhuravlyov, deputy of the State Duma, practically unraveled on live TV. When the host, Evgeny Popov, brought up Russia’s “humanitarian aid” to the U.S., Zhuravlyov let it rip, pouring out his frustrations in a bombastic fit of fury.

Zhuravlyov showered the surprised host with a blustering condemnation of what he perceived to be an act of aiding Russia’s enemies. “Our own doctors don’t have enough of what they need—but sure, let’s send some humanitarian aid over there!”