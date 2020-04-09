Russians Know All About the Worst of the Surveillance State, and COVID-19 Is Bringing It Back

MOSCOW—It is still an open question whether Russia’s machinery of repression, which dates back to the time of the Czars and became an all-pervasive presence under the Soviets, can be quickly re-tooled to enforce quarantines and slow the outbreak of COVID-19. Its purpose has always been to track down common criminals while silencing political opposition, and already we see it returning to that role as if by reflex.

“ Moscow's police chief says the capital needs even more cameras 'so that there is no dark corner of a side street left.' ”

A week ago Anastasia Vasilieva, who heads a group called the Doctors’ Alliance, was picked up on her way to deliver personal protection equipment to a hospital. The incident, reported in The New York Times, also was recorded and broadcast on the opposition site Navalny.com.

Meanwhile, the number of registered cases has passed 10,000: doctors diagnosed 1,459 new ones on Thursday; more than 40 people have died in Moscow alone, and some analysts believe these official figures are much too low.