Russians Know All About the Worst of the Surveillance State, and COVID-19 Is Bringing It Back

In the public mind, the concerns about repression and doubts about the government’s depiction of the crisis combine with fear of the disease itself.

Anna Nemtsova

MOSCOW—It is still an open question whether Russia’s machinery of repression, which dates back to the time of the Czars and became an all-pervasive presence under the Soviets, can be quickly re-tooled to enforce quarantines and slow the outbreak of COVID-19.  Its purpose has always been to track down common criminals while silencing political opposition, and already we see it returning to that role as if by reflex.

Moscow's police chief says the capital needs even more cameras 'so that there is no dark corner of a side street left.'

A week ago Anastasia Vasilieva, who heads a group called the Doctors’ Alliance, was picked up on her way to deliver personal protection equipment to a hospital. The incident, reported in The New York Times, also was recorded and broadcast on the opposition site Navalny.com

Meanwhile, the number of registered cases has passed 10,000: doctors diagnosed 1,459 new ones on Thursday; more than 40 people have died in Moscow alone, and some analysts believe these official figures are much too low.