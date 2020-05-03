Russia’s Dr. Oz is Yelena Malysheva

MOSCOW—Yelena Malysheva has been lecturing Russians on healthy lifestyles for 23 years. She presents, rather like Dr. Oz in the United States, a TV show that tries to make medicine entertaining and accessible, even if science takes second place to showmanship or, some would say, serious quackery. Like Dr. Oz, who has the ear of America’s president, Malysheva has the ear of Russia’s. And like Dr. Oz, she has never been more dangerous than right now in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Malysheva’s “It’s Great to Live!” broadcasts on state television have been at the center of multiple mind-blowing scandals over the years. She upset mothers of children with intellectual disabilities, for instance, by calling their children “cretins” in a program she called “My Child is an Idiot.” She angered millions of women by calling for an increase in the age for their pension from 55 to 67 years. But her show went on.

Today, when more than 120,000 Russians have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and officials admit to more than 1,200 dead, among them dozens of doctors, Malysheva has become a symbol of ignorance, disinformation, corruption and hypocrisy. But hey, she has lent her longstanding popularity to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s own misleading pandemic talking points, and he still seems to think she’s great.