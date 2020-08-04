The NHL delivers the best hockey in the world, but what it’s missing, Red Penguins makes clear, are free beer nights. And stripper-cheerleaders. And, of course, brew-guzzling bears.

Such are the lessons of Gabe Polsky’s fast, loose and crazy documentary (on VOD Aug. 4) about a brief, insane marriage between Cold War enemies. When the Soviet Union collapsed and the country’s premier hockey players bolted for the National Hockey League, Russia’s fabled Red Army squad turned to an unlikely source for reinvention: America, and in particular, Howard Baldwin and Tom Ruta, then-owners of the Pittsburgh Penguins. That duo, along with investors like Mario Lemieux and Michael J. Fox, saw an opportunity to bring capitalistic razzle-dazzle to the former communist stronghold. To accomplish that mission and head up their operation, they hired young, brash Steven Warshaw to be their “gunslinger in the Wild West.”

Motor-mouthed, bursting with energy, and amusingly uninhibited, the curly-haired Warshaw was an eager risk-taker (to put it mildly), and spending only a few minutes in his presence is enough to confirm Baldwin’s belief that “He just seemed like the perfect guy to send on an adventure like this.” While Warshaw may not have been a traditional choice to spearhead a venture such as this, his anything-goes attitude turned out to be ideal for 1993 Russia, where rigid communism had given way to chaotic, lawless democracy. As rowdy and illuminating archival footage elucidates, everything in the once-mighty nation was in total disarray, and that included the Red Army’s stadium, whose name “The Ice Palace” was almost laughably inappropriate given the ransacked, gone-to-seed condition it was in when Warshaw first arrived.