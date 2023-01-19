Alec Baldwin to Be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter for ‘Rust’ Shooting

A New Mexico prosecutor said Thursday that involuntary manslaughter charges will be brought against actor Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed for the fatal shooting a colleague on the set of Rust—a shocking announcement after Baldwin repeatedly claimed the incident was a tragic accident.

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced the decision in a statement Thursday, saying the charges will be filed by the end of the month.

“On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice,” Carmack-Altwies said.

David Halls, the film’s assistant director, signed a plea agreement for the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon, Carmack-Altwies added, and will face a suspended sentence plus six months of probation.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot by Baldwin during setup for a scene at a ranch outside Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Oct. 21, 2021. Baldwin has claimed he was pointing a pistol at Hutchins when the gun accidentally went off, killing her and wounding the film’s director, Joel Souza.

Despite Baldwin’s claims he never pulled the trigger, a forensic report by the FBI determined in August that the Colt .45 could not have fired without Baldwin pulling its trigger.

Baldwin has maintained that he had no idea the gun was loaded with live rounds. Instead, he claims he believed the handgun was “cold”—slang in the film industry to describe a weapon that carries blanks and can’t harm anyone.

Investigators obtained video interviews, crime scene photographs and phone records from Baldwin which reportedly uncovered that the movie’s armorer, Gutierrez Reed, was the one who loaded Baldwin’s gun with a live round instead of blanks. The rounds had similar markings but were different colors, authorities said.

Citing investigators, Variety reported that cops found other live rounds on the set, including another in Baldwin’s holster. Gutierrez Reed’s attorney has blamed the ordeal on Baldwin and her client’s boss, Seth Kenney, who allegedly supplied the live ammunition to the set. Her lawyers also suggested someone on set it may have wanted to “sabotage” the film over poor working conditions..

“If any one of these three people—Alec Baldwin, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed or David Halls—had done their job, Halyna Hutchins would be alive today. It’s that simple,” Andrea Reeb, a special prosecutor appointed by Carmack-Altwies, said in a statement Thursday.

The bombshell announcement comes a year-and-a-half after New Mexico's medical examiner ruled the shooting an accident.

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office, the lead investigators, wrapped up its probe in October and forwarded it to the district attorney’s office for review. Once there, prosecutors sought state funding for up to four criminal trials related to the incident.

Family members of Hutchins settled a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin and other producers last year. As part of that agreement, the low-budget movie is set to resume filming this month with Hutchins’ husband as an executive producer.

If convicted of each felony charge, Baldwin and Gutierrez Reed face a prison sentence of up to 18 months, Carmack-Altwies said.