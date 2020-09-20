Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death Clinches It: We’re Living in a Dystopia

When the smoke from the fires on the West Coast started showing up 2,900 miles away outside my window in New York City, that was the moment I realized we are living in an actual dystopia. I’m 42. I have lived through some shit, but nothing like this. Every single element of a dystopia is upon us.

There are the fires, the hurricanes, the uncontrolled pandemic, the financial apocalypse, the looming eviction crisis, the increase in stillbirths. the epidemic of police brutality, and the autocratic president who happens to be, for good measure, a moron.

And that was before RBG slipped this mortal coil, and thirsty Mitch McConnell started plotting before her body was even cold.