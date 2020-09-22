Republicans Hit a Disgusting New Low With Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death

How fast the Supreme Court nominee talk began, with the monumental life that precipitated it surreally relegated in its shadow.

It’s there in Donald Trump’s creepy, elated stump speeches, and Mitch McConnell’s pathetic justifications for his own hypocrisy; in the liberal scramble to avert their idea of disaster; and in the glassy eyes of pundits who rack up their appearance fees chatting ever so amiably about the violations of our democracy. It’s there in Meghan McCain’s foghorn petulance which makes The View so often unwatchable.

Everyone is in on the game, ghouls at a poisonous feast.