This $32 Amazon Dress Is The Only Dress I’m Wearing This Summer

Every single year around summertime, I search through online retailer after retailer to find the perfect summer dress. Dresses tend to be my outfit of choice during the warmer months because they’re easy to throw on, fit comfortably, and take away the effort of having to compile an entire outfit. Up until recently, I would spend endless hours finding the perfect ones, but alas with the popularity of TikTok, I have unearthed tons of hidden gems—specifically on Amazon. After trying this uber-popular recommendation, the R.Vivimos Half Sleeve Cotton Ruffled A-Line Flowy Long Dress, I knew my search was over. (Read: I may or may not have ordered it in a multitude of colors after wearing it for the first time).

What makes this dress different from the thousands of dresses on Amazon? Well for starters, it’s extremely comfortable. It’s made of a soft cotton blend that feels like my favorite pajamas in dress form. The lightweight fabric can be worn on the hottest of summer days and paired with a light jacket on breezy nights. It comes in fifteen colors total, so you might have a problem choosing your favorite one (or two or three). Note that since it’s partially lined, you’ll want to wear a slip or shorts underneath the lighter colors.

With an elastic waistband, square neckline, and ruffle frill detail along the neckline, it can easily be dressed up or down to wear on a multitude of occasions. Personally, I’ve worn it to barbecues, work meetings, drinks with friends, on errand runs, and more. Each wear has garnered me compliments from friends and strangers alike. It’s truly a show-stopper if I do say so myself.

However, my favorite part is the versatility of the dress. Thanks to its sleeves, you’ll receive two dresses for the price of one. Let me explain: you can keep the sleeves up and have a quarter-sleeve dress or wear them off the shoulder for a completely different look. As someone who has worn it both ways, I can attest to how it completely transforms the dress. Basically, you’re receiving two dresses for the savvy price of $32.99 (yes, under $35!).

And, I’m not the only one who is obsessed with this dress. Over 2,000 Amazon reviewers love it too, raving about it in positive review after review, rewarding it with a 4.3-star rating. I do need to warn you: Once you wear this dress, you will want to purchase it in multiple colors just like I did.

