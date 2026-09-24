‘Glee’ Reboot Is One Step Closer to Becoming a Reality

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to concerns like shedding, breakage, excess oil, and dandruff, your scalp (not your strands) is often the culprit. We tend to forget that, just like our face, our scalp is actually skin, which means it deserves a little TLC beyond whatever shampoo happens to be sitting in the shower. Dead skin cells, excess sebum, sweat, and product buildup can accumulate on the scalp, causing follicle congestion and inflammation, which can disrupt the natural hair growth cycle.

That’s where Nutrire’s two-part scalp-care system comes in. Designed to address common concerns like shedding, flaking, dryness, and excess oil at the root, the Day & Night Duo essentially gives your scalp its own a.m. and p.m. skincare routine. “Most people respond to thinning by changing their shampoo or adding a mask,” says Kelly Alvarez, Nutrire Stylist and Educator. “That’s strand care. It’s treating the symptom. The scalp is where the work actually happens.”

Nutrire Day & Night Duo Nourishing & Exfoliating Scalp Serums See At Nutrire

The two leave-in treatments take slightly different approaches to fostering scalp health. The daytime formula energizes and fortifies the scalp while supporting fuller, more voluminous-looking hair, while the nighttime treatment gently exfoliates buildup and replenishes moisture while you sleep. Together, they help keep the scalp balanced and hydrated without weighing down the roots or leaving behind the greasy residue that can make some scalp serums a nonstarter—especially for anyone with fine or thinning hair.

And unlike a weekly clarifying treatment or scalp scrub, the duo is designed to be part of your everyday routine. The lightweight formulas absorb quickly and work directly at the root, so you can give your scalp some much-needed attention without sacrificing volume or turning freshly washed hair into an oil slick. The result is a healthier-looking scalp and hair that appears fuller, bouncier, shinier, and noticeably less flaky.