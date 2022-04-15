Just over a year ago, Selma Blair and Sarah Michelle Gellar recreated that iconic Cruel Intentions kiss. Now, the pair have added one more to their reunion crew, inviting Ryan Phillippe to join in on the fun. Even better: the three were together at a special Cruel Intentions-themed art installation. And they were, as we have all been since its 1999 debut, staring at Phillippe’s perfect butt.

The trio posed for a photo in front of a painted rendering of the film’s famous, sultry kiss, recreated by artist Sam McKinniss. For those who don’t recall (though you all should!), in the original scene, Gellar’s bratty playgirl Kathryn teaches Blair’s awkward Cecile how to kiss. In McKinnis’ painting, “Picnic (Cecile and Kathryn),” Cecile lingers for more from her pal after they’ve already locked lips.

“Art and surprises on my birthday,” Gellar shared in her post. “What a special day.”

Blair, who also shared a handful of images from the reunion, paid tribute to her co-star with a special birthday post. “Happy birthday SMG,” she wrote. “I love you forever and have since we met.” It must take a certain type of friendship to have a kiss with that much chemistry.

The best part of the reunion, though, was the second image in the installation. If you thought the kiss was steamy, try Phillippe’s buck-naked, bare butt painted in brilliant detail. In the birthday post, Phillippe gazes upon his character, Sebastian, as he washes in that iconically luxurious shower. Those two little buns look like fresh rolls from the oven!

Of course, fans of Cruel Intentions who came of age with the movie have long known that the backside in that particular scene was always a masterpiece.

The art installation features more than just Cruel Intentions throwbacks, though those are some of the best in the collection. Taking place in Los Angeles at Jeffrey Deitch’s gallery, “Luncheon on the Grass” aims to recreate the outdoor finesse of Édouard Manet’s Le Déjeuner sur l’herbe. (This is nice, but wouldn’t an exhibit on erotic thrillers be even better?)

Fans went crazy for the reunion, just as they did last year when Gellar and Blair recreated that kiss. “I’m glad everyone recognises that Ryan Phillippe’s butt in Cruel Intentions was ART!” one user shared.

Cruel Intentions was originally released in 1999, starring Reese Witherspoon and Christine Baranski alongside Blair, Gellar, and Phillippe. The film has inspired two sequels, a failed NBC pilot, and a musical. Now, it’s inspired one of the greatest reunions of all time, featuring a luscious shower scene and a sloppy kiss.

Yet this installation and the surreal image of the actor gazing up at his own derriere confirm that, however many interpretations or reboots of the film there might be, Ryan Phillippe’s butt in the film has never—and will never—leave our minds.