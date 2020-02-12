Ryan Seacrest Nodded a Lot at Naeem Khan’s New York Fashion Week Show

Naeem Khan

The Oscars may be over, but that doesn’t mean naked dresses are going anywhere. Indian-American designer Naeem Khan, known for dressing dignitaries like Michelle Obama and Kate Middleton, also knows what celebrities want to wear to award shows—namely, lots of sequins and not much else.

His show, titled “Coming to America,” showcased a host of dresses that could feature all over red carpets of the future. The first standout few wore the inspiration literally, with models covered in blue and white stars.

An unintentionally hilarious cringe moment came from front row guest Ryan Seacrest, who arrived clad in all black like some kind of villain in a '90s Steven Soderbergh crime comedy. His seat happened to be just in front of the place models stopped to pose for the cameras, which meant they were also indirectly posing for the E! host. He pulled off his impromptu role of judger-in-chief with aplomb, staring at each gown with a faux-intense “I’m thinking” face, giving nods of affirmation with every other dress.

Noon By Noor

Noon By Noor designers Shaikha Noor Al Khalifa and Shaikha Haya Al Khalifa usually present their shows at 9 in the morning—a regular death slot as far as fashion week, with its ultra late nights, goes. Still, despite some front row yawning, the collection oozed a kind of unfussy confidence that's much-needed in a week full of glitter dress assaults.

According to show notes, the pieces were inspired by the architecture of Bahrain doors, which can be handcrafted into intricate, geometric shapes. That meant breezy, sheer shirts and dresses carried fretwork-pattern embroidery.

A black and white color scheme, some crisp tailoring, and a few simple wool coats could be compared to The Row, the Olsen twins’ minimalist, popular-among-the-one-percent, label. But Noon By Noor skews a little trendier. One shift dress had shiny, embroidered sleeves, and an organza trench coat gave a littler shimmer. At NYFW, even early mornings deserve just a touch of bling.