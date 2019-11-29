Sharpen Your Cooking Skills With a Discounted Sabatier 8-Piece Knife Set and Organizer

Get $20 off the Sabatier 8-inch knife set complete with a compact wooden drawer organizer on Black Friday.

Stainless steel blades in a variety of edges create new possibilities in the kitchen.

Read more about its features here.

Shop the rest of our Black Friday deal picks here and all Amazon deals here.

A proper knife set sends the message that you mean business in the kitchen. Not only are sharp, quality knives safer to use, they’ll make your food taste infinitely better (for example: finally julienne those carrots instead of throwing in the towel and breaking off huge chunks!). Along with the sleek in-drawer organizer, the set comes with a chef knife, slicer knife, bread knife, serrated utility knife, Santoku knife, fine edge utility knife, and paring knife.

Sabatier 8-Piece Knife Set and Drawer Organizer Get $20 off Buy on Amazon $ 80 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals across all brands and just on Amazon.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.